      Weather Alert

Planter’s Announced Mr. Peanuts Death In Pre-Game Ad

Jan 23, 2020 @ 6:44am

RIP Mr. Peanut! The funeral is set to air the third quarter of the big game!

TAGS
ad Advertisement big bowl death died game Mr. Peanut Peanut planters Pre-Game super
Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!
Mix 94.1's Furry Friends! Mabel is a Good Girl Who Has the Sweetest Eyes!
Terms Of Use