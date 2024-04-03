Planters Is Looking For NUTmobile Drivers

Source: YouTube

This could be your dream job!

Planters’ NUTmobile, yes…the giant peanut shaped vehicle, is looking for drivers. Not only would you get to travel the country in the NUTmobile but you’d also be a Planters ambassador doing media interviews and lots of fun events!

Like Driving? Aren’t allergic to nuts? Then maybe you’ll want to apply to be one of the lucky people who get to hit the open road in Planters’ NUTmobile for an entire year. Read: https://t.co/uKsUfArtsu pic.twitter.com/rOjkde5Mrh — OutKick (@Outkick) April 2, 2024

You could be a Peanutter!!!