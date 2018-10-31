Playstation Classic Has Revealed Game List

The long-awaited list of what games will be pre-loaded onto the Playstation Classic has been revealed! The list is… meh. There are some gems on here. But most are puzzle games that I have never even heard of. What about Crash Bandicoot, Silent Hill, Tomb Raider and Gran Turismo??
- Grand Theft Auto
- Metal Gear Solid
- Battle Arena Toshinden
- R4 Ridge Racer Type 4
- Mr. Driller
- Twisted Metal
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee
- Syphon Filter
- Rayman
- Tekken 3
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six
- Wild Arms
- Jumping Flash!
- Cool Boarders 2
- Final Fantasy 7
- Destruction Derby
- Revelations: Persona
- Super Puzzle Fighter 2 Turbo
- Intelligent Qube
- Resident Evil Director’s Cut