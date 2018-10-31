Playstation Classic Has Revealed Game List

The long-awaited list of what games will be pre-loaded onto the Playstation Classic has been revealed! The list is… meh. There are some gems on here. But most are puzzle games that I have never even heard of. What about Crash Bandicoot, Silent Hill, Tomb Raider and Gran Turismo??

Grand Theft Auto Metal Gear Solid Battle Arena Toshinden R4 Ridge Racer Type 4 Mr. Driller Twisted Metal Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee Syphon Filter Rayman Tekken 3 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Wild Arms Jumping Flash! Cool Boarders 2 Final Fantasy 7 Destruction Derby Revelations: Persona Super Puzzle Fighter 2 Turbo Intelligent Qube Resident Evil Director’s Cut