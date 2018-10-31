Playstation Classic Has Revealed Game List
By Sarah Peters
|
Oct 31, 2018 @ 6:32 AM

The long-awaited list of what games will be pre-loaded onto the Playstation Classic has been revealed! The list is… meh. There are some gems on here. But most are puzzle games that I have never even heard of. What about Crash Bandicoot, Silent Hill, Tomb Raider and Gran Turismo??

  1. Grand Theft Auto
  2. Metal Gear Solid
  3. Battle Arena Toshinden
  4. R4 Ridge Racer Type 4
  5. Mr. Driller
  6. Twisted Metal
  7. Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee
  8. Syphon Filter
  9. Rayman
  10. Tekken 3
  11. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six
  12. Wild Arms
  13. Jumping Flash!
  14. Cool Boarders 2
  15. Final Fantasy 7
  16. Destruction Derby
  17. Revelations: Persona
  18. Super Puzzle Fighter 2 Turbo
  19. Intelligent Qube
  20. Resident Evil Director’s Cut
