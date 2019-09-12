      Weather Alert

Plea, Bond Reduction in Carroll County Death Case

Sep 12, 2019 @ 6:23am

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News/Talk 1480 WHBC) – The lawyer for the Carroll County man charged in the death of a 14-year-old boy entered a not guilty plea on his behalf on Wednesday.

30-year-old Matthew Little remains in the Carroll County jail on a million dollars bond, charged with 15 counts including involuntary manslaughter.

His initial bond was $10 million.

Little is charged in the April death of Jonathan Minard, who died of acute fentanyl intoxication.

The indictment indicates Little supplied the drugs to the youngster.

