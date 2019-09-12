Plea, Bond Reduction in Carroll County Death Case

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News/Talk 1480 WHBC) – The lawyer for the Carroll County man charged in the death of a 14-year-old boy entered a not guilty plea on his behalf on Wednesday.
30-year-old Matthew Little remains in the Carroll County jail on a million dollars bond, charged with 15 counts including involuntary manslaughter.
His initial bond was $10 million.
Little is charged in the April death of Jonathan Minard, who died of acute fentanyl intoxication.
The indictment indicates Little supplied the drugs to the youngster.