Pleasant, Then Warm Weather Follow Rain Chances
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’re paying the price as of Friday morning.
But it looks like the weekend will be mainly remembered as dry and summerlike when it’s all over.
For now, the scattered showers and thunderstorm chances are there through Friday night, says AccuWeather Meteorologist Isaac Longley.
But AccuWeather says it’ll be mainly dry and pleasant on Saturday, warm on Sunday, and very warm if not hot on Monday, with highs approaching 90.
Isaac says we remain in a changeable pre-summer pattern.