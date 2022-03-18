      Weather Alert

‘Please Don’t Stop Donating’: Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Announce They’ve Raised $30+ Million For Ukraine, Set New Goal

Mar 18, 2022 @ 8:28am

Hollywood power couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have raised $34 million to help Ukrainian refugees — and they hope that amount grows even larger.

On Thursday, Kutcher and Kunis shared a new video on social media thanking people for their generosity and upping their goal to $40 million.

The Hollywood pair also donated $3 million of their money.

Kunis, who was born in Ukraine, said, “While this is far from a solution for the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty.”

United Nations officials estimate more than 3 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion four weeks ago.

If you are interested in donating, the actors set up a GoFundMe page “Stand With Ukraine.”

