Pokémon team animating Ed Sheeran’s “Celestial” music video

Ed Sheeran, a big fan of Pokémon, is combining his love of music and pocket monsters in a brand new song.

The Grammy winner has been teasing “Celestial” for some time — but always with his massive collection of Pokémon plush toys in full view. Now, fans know why that is.

The Pokémon team has turned the “Celestial” music video into an animated spectacular. When announcing the partnership, Ed emotionally explained how he fell in love with the franchise at 7 years old, was given a Gameboy color and the game Pokémon Yellow for his 8th birthday and has been “obsessed” with Pokémon ever since.

“Flash forward to me at 31 I still have the same game boy colour and still I play Pokémon silver on long haul flights. I really really love it,” he wrote on Instagram. “It gave me a proper escape as a kid into a fantasy world that seemed to go on and on, and in adult life it’s nostalgia that makes me feel like a kid again.”

Ed has since met the people who created such an important part of his childhood and “joked about me writing a song for them.” That song, “Celestial,” comes out next Thursday.

“The video is insanely amazing, animated by the incredible people at Pokémon. I love it, you’re gonna love it,” Ed declared, signing off with the timeless phrase, “And we all gotta catch ‘em all.”

His favorite Pokémon character is Squirtle, so chances are they’ll appear together in the upcoming music video.

Ed previously partnered with Pokémon for an exclusive concert on the Pokémon GO mobile app. The game also played his hit “Overpass Graffiti” during nighttime play.

