Pole-Dancing Skeletons Deemed ‘Inappropriate’ for Texas Neighborhood
A Texas woman’s homeowner’s association is not happy with her. For Halloween she created a “skeletal strip club” outside of her home. While most found it funny, not her homeowner’s association who have deemed the display “inappropriate.”.
She has been given until mid-November to take the display down that includes skeletons as strippers. She was planning to take it down after Halloween so she’s fine with the deadline. How do you think she celebrates Thanksgiving and Christmas?