Pole Fire Closes I-77 in Tuscarawas for 4 Hours

(WHBC) – A fire on top of a large utility pole closed a section of I-77 in Tuscarawas County Tuesday night.

The State Highway Patrol’s New Philadelphia post says the roadway was closed for over four hours between the Bolivar and Strasburg exits for fear that high-voltage power lines could fall on vehicles.

A transformer on top of the pole along Ft. Lawrence Road caught fire when an animal reportedly got into the equipment.

About 3600 AEP customers were also impacted by a power outage.

The power has been restored.