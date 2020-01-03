Police Advising Not To Abbreviate 2020
If you generally write the year out on documents as a two-digit number, you may want to quit the practice. Experts warn it could leave you open to fraud. By only writing 2-0 in an abbreviated form, scammers could tack on a different year, creating all sorts of problems. So rather than marking the date as 1/3/20, write out January 3, 2020 or at the very least, 1/3/2020. Taking to Facebook, Maine’s East Millinocket Police Department writes, “This is very sound advice and should be considered when signing any legal or professional document. It could potentially save you some trouble down the road.”
Which other steps do you take to combat fraud?