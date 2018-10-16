Police Arrest Duo Who Stole from MAPS Museum By Sarah Peters | Oct 16, 2018 @ 5:17 AM Police were looking for two males who are thought to have stolen THOUSANDS of items from the MAPS Museum in Akron. Some of the items the two stole were goggles, oxygen masks, and helicopter controls. The two suspects are both 17 years old. mapsmuseumsuspects SHARE RELATED CONTENT Man Got a Misdemeanor for Returning a Lost Phone? Lucky Fans Got Surprised By Francisco Lindor Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Visited “I Promise” School Postal Worker Had Enough, Dumped Mail on Road Netflix to Create ‘Chronicles of Narnia’ Series It’s National Taco Day! Deals Here!