Police Arrest Man in Possession of Stolen Car, Counterfeit Money
JACKSON TWP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An area homeless man is behind bars after police say they found him inside a stolen car with a printer and counterfeit cash.
36 year old Dustin Letourneau was arrested early Saturday morning outside of a Jackson Township motel in the 6800 block of Sunset Strip Avenue NW.
Jail records show he was in possession of a stolen car while court records allege he was attempting to sell the vehicle. Police found a printer and multiple counterfeit US bills inside the vehicle.
Letourneau was jailed on multiple charges. Records show he was wanted by authorities in Mahoning County for violating probation.