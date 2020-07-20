      Weather Alert

Police Arrest Man in Possession of Stolen Car, Counterfeit Money

Jul 20, 2020 @ 3:15pm

JACKSON TWP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An area homeless man is behind bars after police say they found him inside a stolen car with a printer and counterfeit cash.

36 year old Dustin Letourneau was arrested early Saturday morning outside of a Jackson Township motel in the 6800 block of Sunset Strip Avenue NW.

Jail records show he was in possession of a stolen car while court records allege he was attempting to sell the vehicle. Police found a printer and multiple counterfeit US bills inside the vehicle.

Letourneau was jailed on multiple charges. Records show he was wanted by authorities in Mahoning County for violating probation.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win A $1,000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card With SourceBook 2020!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Terms Of Use