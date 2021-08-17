      Weather Alert

Police, Court Documents: Man Charged With Passing Phony Money, At It Again

Aug 17, 2021 @ 7:56am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 48-year-old Canton man already indicted on counterfeiting charges is at it again.

While out on bond, Louisville police say Daniel Armstead used more movie money to make purchases at six businesses in the city last week.

That’s according to court and jail documents.

Armstead is either charged or suspected in incidents in Hartville, Alliance, Canal Fulton and Lake Township.

Also in Summit and Tuscarawas Counties.

Popular Posts
High School Football Returns Live From Fairless This Friday Night!
Cardi B Gifts Three-Year-Old Daughter a $48,000 Rainbow Birkin Bag
14th Annual ‘Wishes Can Happen’ Wish-A-Thon Underway
Kelly Clarkson Takes Vegas Girls' Trip After Divorce Battle Win
3 Arraigned on Charges Connected to Deadly Weekend
Connect With Us Listen To Us On