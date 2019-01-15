Police: Don’t Leave Your Vehicle Running
Jan 15, 2019 @ 10:28 AM

(ONN) – Police say someone stole a running pick-up truck that had a little boy inside.

Chillicothe Police were able to stop the driver after deploying spike strips.

After all the tires were flattened the driver pulled off to the side of the road and stopped.

Police say they’ve had a lot of vehicles stolen because people have been leaving their vehicles running with the keys inside.

Sergeant Lucas Hansen with Chillicothe Police is pleading with people to not leave their vehicles running.

“It’s a foolish mistake to make, and it allows for a crime of opportunity.”

The child was not injured in the ordeal.

