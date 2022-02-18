      Weather Alert

Police, Fire South of Canton Called to Dozens of Water Rescues

Feb 18, 2022 @ 4:12pm

NEW PHILADEPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – South of Canton, fire and police departments were busy Thursday night into Friday morning with vehicle water rescues.

In Tuscarawas County, the sheriff’s department handled nine such rescues.

Most were not life threatening situations, but there was one vehicle pushed up against a guardrail.

Sheriff Orvis Campbell says it’s frustrating when people drive past “road closed” signs and get stuck.

But they usually don’t cite drivers since they’re generally saddled with a car repair bill anyway.

Popular Posts
Check Out The “Dr. Strange: Multiverse of Madness” Trailer
Adele Promises Her Vegas Residency Will Happen This Year
Kanye To Pete Davidson: “You Will Never Meet My Children”
‘Do Not Eat Soap’: Federal Agency Tweets Warning After Super Bowl Ad
The Oscars Will Have Three Hosts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On