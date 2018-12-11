Police: Fleeing Driver Caused Fatal Crash

(WHBC) – A man’s accused of causing a fatal crash while he was fleeing from police.

The Akron Police Department says officers working in the West Akron neighborhood observed a car run a red light at Copley Road and South Hawkins Avenue around 7 p.m. Monday.

Officers ran the registration and learned that the car was reported stolen from Austintown.

Officers tried to pull the car over but the driver refused and officers initiated a pursuit that reached speeds of 60 miles per hour.

The police department says the pursuit was canceled by a supervisor and the officers turned off their overhead lights and turned in the opposite direction of the car.

Police say the driver of the stolen car, Timothy S. Goforth, 20, of Youngstown, continued driving recklessly and ran a stop sign at Slosson Street and Packard Drive, striking a car in the intersection.

The car that was struck rolled and the driver was ejected. The driver, Stacey R. McGinnis, 53, of Akron, died at a hospital Tuesday morning.

Police say Goforth ran from the scene of the crash and was located and taken into custody.

He was booked in the Summit County Jail after being treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

He’s facing a variety of charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide and receiving stolen property.