      Weather Alert

Police Investigate Drive-by Shooting of Canton Couple

Jul 20, 2022 @ 5:46am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police have video evidence they are looking at after a city couple was hurt in a drive-by shooting last week.

25-year-old Austin Bay and his 25-year-old wife Savannah were struck by a single bullet.

It happened as they stood outside their home on Troy Place near 9th Street NW and Shorb Avenue last Friday evening, according to police.

The bullet went through Austin’s leg and grazed Savannah.

The videos show a silver SUV that drove past, then circled back with gunfire.

Popular Posts
Listen to win tickets to One Republic at Blossom!
Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Welcome Another Daughter
Judge Orders Britney Spears’ Dad To Be Deposed
Alfonso Ribiero Will Co-Host “Dancing With The Stars”
Michelle Branch to release ‘The Trouble with Fever’ on September 16
Connect With Us Listen To Us On