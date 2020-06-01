Police Investigating Hit and Run at Akron Protest
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Police are still investigating a hit and run incident that took place during Saturday’s protest.
Police tell WHBC News they responded to the area of East Market Street and Main Street just before 3 p.m. where an 18-year-old man protesting was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle told Police he was attempting to make a U-turn to get away from the protesters and was not attempting to hit anyone.
Police say the victim of the accident was taken to Akron City Hospital with minor injuries. Authorities encourage anyone with information on the incident to contact Akron Police.