Police Investigating Homicide in SW Canton
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 31-year-old man is Canton’s most recent homicide victim.
Canton police say he was shot numerous times inside a house on Scoville Avenue SW, a block south of Navarre Road, early Friday morning.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are looking for any information regarding this crime.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144.
Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or Stark County Crimestoppers.
Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police.