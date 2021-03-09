Police, Laurels: Change in Transportation Plans Made It Difficult to Locate Missing Woman
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Alzheimer’s resident of a Massillon skilled nursing facility changed her transportation plans for her dental visit at the last minute, with the Laurels of Massillon losing track of her location.
That ultimately led to the death of 64-year-old Jane McClelland.
Jackson Township police say McClelland asked another patient at a dental office Friday afternoon to take her to the Giant Eagle in the Strip area.
She is later seen at the nearby Lowe’s store.
The department is investigating reports of her being seen on Saturday.
Her body was found Sunday by a snowbank between the south end of the Strip area and Stark State.