Police Look for 2, Accused of Assaulting Motorcyclist During Car Protest

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police say that a car caravan of protestors impeded the flow of traffic in the city on Tuesday night.

They say two apparent members of the group accused of assaulting a motorcyclist who insisted on driving through the caravan on High Street near the Justice Center.

Police are looking for those two.

The biker was treated at the hospital.

The motorcycle was also damaged.

They say the group of 15 cars obstructed traffic in other parts of the city as well.

No word on how that might be dealt with.