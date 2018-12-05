Police: Man Assaulted Clerk During Robbery

(WHBC) – A man accused of assaulting a Rite Aid employee during a robbery at an Akron location has been apprehended.

Authorities say 41-year-old Kenneth Schlegel was taken into custody without incident at his residence on Redfern Avenue in Akron.

He was booked at the Summit County Jail.

Police say the robbery and assault happened at a Rite Aid on Kenmore Boulevard Friday night.

Employees told police, when they confronted Schlegel for concealing items under his shirt, he denied taking anything even as items were falling out of his shirt.

Employees say Schlegel tried to punch an employee and then pulled out a steel metal wire and stabbed an employee in the arm.

The clerk suffered minor injuries.