Police: Man Tried To Meet Teen For Sex
By WHBC
|
Apr 18, 2019 @ 2:15 PM

(WHBC) – A man was arrested after allegedly trying to meet up with a teenage girl for sex.

Canton police say Nathan Earl Benedum was met by city officers and officers with the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force when he arrived outside a bar in the 2200 block of Tuscarawas Street West.

Police say Benedum, 53, from Massillon, had arranged to meet what he thought was a 13-year-old girl to have sex.

He was placed under arrest and is now facing a felony charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Renacci Staffers Improperly Used Resources For Campaigns Amber Alert Issued For Abducted Baby SCJFD: Renter Leaves Apartment One Day Before Fire Chief: It’s The Most Rewarding Job You’ll Ever Have 2019 Browns Schedule SCJFD: Renter Leaves Minerva Apartment One Day Before Fire
Comments