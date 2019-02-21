Police: Mom OD’d With Baby In Car

(WHBC) – Police in Akron say they found a woman overdosing in a car while her baby was in the backseat.

Police responded to a gas station on Mogadore Road around noon on Wednesday on the report of a person overdosing.

They found a woman unresponsive in the front seat of a car.

Officers say the woman’s 11 month old son was in the backseat of the car.

Police say, as paramedics were administering Narcan to the woman, a man came over the car.

Paramedics revived the woman and transported her to a hospital for further treatment.

Police say the man at the scene, Andrew C. Carter, 29, was charged with child endangering and booked at the Summit County Jail.

The child was placed in the custody of child services.

Authorities say the woman will likely also be charged with child endangering.