Police: Person Robbed At Gunpoint

(WHBC) – Police are looking for a Canton man they say robbed a person when the two met to complete a transaction.

Investigators says the female victim made arrangements through social media to meet a man who was selling a vape smoking device.

The two met at a business in Green on Saturday, and police say the man pulled a gun, threatened the person’s life and fled with her money.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Noah Boring, of Canton.

An arrest warrant has been issued on a charge of aggravated robbery.

Boring was last seen driving a silver Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.