Police Searching for Person Responsible Shooting Death of 18 Year Old Akron Woman
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Police are investigating a shooting incident that resulted in the death of an 18 year old woman. Officers responded to the area of E North Street and Howard Street around 1:30 pm on Sunday to find a victim that had been shot inside her car.
Police tell WHBC news that an unknown suspect drove by and fired shots into the woman’s car, striking her multiple times before driving away. The female victim, who remains unnamed, was transported to the hospital where she died.
A female passenger was in the vehicle during the incident and was uninjured by the shooting. No arrests have been made as of now. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy.