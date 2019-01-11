Police Searching For Rape, Kidnapping Suspect

(WHBC) – An Akron man will be facing a variety of charges, including rape, as soon as police catch him.

Police say Jesse M. Williams II forced his way into a woman’s apartment on Alphada Place and robbed her, and when she tried to call the police, he took the phone away and raped her.

Police say Williams was identified by the victim and by DNA.

Williams is six feet one inches tall and weighs around 155 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490, or 330-375-2TIP, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED, or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

People can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.

Police say, if you see the suspect, do not approach him, just call 911.