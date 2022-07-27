Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Police, Troopers Targeting Speeders on Wednesday

July 27, 2022 4:54AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wednesday is the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Speed Awareness Day”.

And law enforcement in not just Ohio, but across five other Great Lakes midwest states are ratcheting up enforcement efforts.

Ohio crash statistics show that 11-percent of all crashes last year were speed-related.

The state Department of Public Safety says 360 people died in speed-related crashes last year.

