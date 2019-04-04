Police Trying to ID Boy, Claims was Abducted in 2011

Authorities from three states and the FBI are investigating after a 14-year-old boy in Campbell County, Kentucky told police that he’s Timmothy Pitzen, a boy who has been missing from Aurora, Illinois since 2011.

Neighbors in Newport initially thought the child was a suspicious person until they discovered bruising under his hoodie and realized he was scared. They called authorities who responded around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

WCPO-TV reports the boy told authorities that he was being held in a nearby Red Roof Inn. In his escape, he apparently crossed a bridge into Kentucky from Ohio.

The boy is currently under medical care. Authorities say DNA test results should be available within 24 hours.