Authorities from three states and the FBI are investigating after a 14-year-old boy in Campbell County, Kentucky told police that he’s Timmothy Pitzen, a boy who has been missing from Aurora, Illinois since 2011.
Neighbors in Newport initially thought the child was a suspicious person until they discovered bruising under his hoodie and realized he was scared. They called authorities who responded around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
WCPO-TV reports the boy told authorities that he was being held in a nearby Red Roof Inn. In his escape, he apparently crossed a bridge into Kentucky from Ohio.
The boy is currently under medical care. Authorities say DNA test results should be available within 24 hours.
Police Trying to ID Boy, Claims was Abducted in 2011
