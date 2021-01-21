      Weather Alert

Political Types React to Inauguration, New Administration

Jan 21, 2021 @ 7:29am

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Reaction to the events of the day from both sides of the aisle

U.S. Senator Rob Portman attended the Inauguration.

He says in a tweet that he looks forward to working with the president and vice president.

Senator Sherrod Brown called it an historic event, saying millions of girls including black and brown girls can see in the vice president that there is no limit to their dreams.

Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan says at this difficult time in this nation’s history, President Biden can “meet this moment”.

And Republican Congressman Anthony Gonzalez says he’s asked God to grant the president the wisdom and courage to lead the nation through “unique times”.

