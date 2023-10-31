Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

“Poltergeist” Series In Development

October 31, 2023 11:27AM EDT
Source: YouTube

A series based on the 1982 movie Poltergeist is currently in early development at Amazon Studios. Not much is known about the project other than it will be set within the world of the 1982 Steven Spielberg movie.

This will actually be the second series in that world.  Remember the series “Poltergeist: The Legacy”? That aired on Showtime for three seasons before wrapping up with the fourth season on Sci-Fi Channel in 1999.

 

