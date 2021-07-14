Pop Star Ed Sheeran Says He Might Make A Death Metal Album
Ed Sheeran is known for his soft love ballads but he might just be stepping into the world of death metal.
In a recent interview, Sheeran said, “I was really into death metal as a kid. I listened to Cradle of Filth and Slipknot and all that stuff. I’m not saying I could ever step into that world. I learnt all those riffs on guitar as a kid. That’s something I’ve never thought about doing- but something I would not be opposed to creating”. What metal band would you like to see Ed Sheeran do a collaboration with? What type of sound do you think a death metal album by Sheeran would have?