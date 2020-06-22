Pop-Up COVID-19 Testing Site Announced in Canton
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This afternoon Governor Mike DeWine announced that numerous pop-up COVID-19 testing sites would be coming to areas throughout Ohio, including one in Canton.
On Monday, June 29, COVID-19 testing will be available at the Ep Coleman Community Center from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Testing is completely free. There is no criteria to be eligible for testing, it is available to all.
The Ep Coleman Community Center is located at 1400 Sherrick Road SE, Canton OH, 44707. More information on other pop-up testing sites throughout the state can be found here.