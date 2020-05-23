Pop-Up Drive-In Theaters Are Bringing Movies Back
Remember going to see a movie? It’s been a while, but the pandemic lockdown has lead to the return of the drive-in movie theater, with pop-up versions appearing across the country. Theaters in New York, New Jersey, and Chicago all launched this week, allowing a limited number of cars into the lot, kept a proper distance apart.
Viewers can tune in to the audio via their FM radio. The theaters are mostly focused on classic movies like Dirty Dancing, Back To The Future, or Grease. When’s the last time you went to a drive-in? Could they become popular again?