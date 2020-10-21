      Weather Alert

Pope Francis Shares Support And Calls for Civil Union Laws for Same Sex Marriages

Oct 21, 2020 @ 10:46am

In a new documentary coming out, Pope Francis shares his support for same sex marriage. The documentary, created by Evgeny Afineevsky, premiered in Rome, October 21st.

In the documentary, Francis expresses his belief that LGBTQ people should be welcomed in the church.

He also went on to say that members of the LGBTQ community are children of God, have a right to a family, and that gay couples deserve legal recognition for their relationships.

