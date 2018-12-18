Popeye’s Is Selling “Emotional Support Chickens”
By Sarah Peters
|
Dec 18, 2018 @ 9:22 AM

If you stress out during holiday travel Popeye’s is coming to your rescue with “Emotional Support Chickens” to calm your nerves as you deal with your holiday travel stress.  The three-piece chicken tender combo comes in a chicken-shaped box to give you and others a good laugh to help you forget the holiday stress.  If you want to get the “Emotional Support Chicken” they’re only available at the Popeye’s in the Philadelphia International Airport starting today.   Don’t stress out though, they may be coming to other airports soon.  Do you like the “Emotional Support Chicken” idea from Popeye’s? How do you ease holiday travel stress?

