Portage Animal Protective League Needs Help!!

The Portage Animal Protective League does so much for animals in the area. They take in and help sick and stray animals, as well as owner surrender and lost pets! They don’t just help dogs and cats, either. They’ve taken in pigs, iguanas, bunnies, you name it!

But they need help. The shelter is currently at capacity, with dozens of animals already on the waiting list to be taken in as others get adopted. Some of these animals have required special care, causing the shelter to rack up thousands of dollars in vet bills. They have taken in and helped animals suffering from injuries due to abuse or accidents, medical crises such as parvovirus, and a plethora of other conditions.

If you could find it in your heart, please donate and help these guys out! We need to help those who look out for those that don’t have a voice. They are also holding their first 5K and mile walk. It’s called “Barktober Run,” and it will take place October 27th at Kent State University.

For more info, or to donate, click here!

SOURCE: Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com