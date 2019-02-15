Portage Sheriff’s Deputy set on Fire

A Portage County Sheriff’s deputy is in the hospital this morning after a suspect in Rootstown doused him with a flammable liquid and set him on fire. Officials say the deputy was serving a warrant on the man when it happened last night. He was taken to the burn unit of Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. No word on his condition but they say the burns were severe.

The name of the suspect has not been released. Other deputies rushed to the scene to help him while others grabbed the suspect. The house caught fire and was heavily damaged too with some deputies treated for smoke inhalation.

The Portage County Sheriff is expected to release more details today.