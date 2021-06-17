      Weather Alert

Portman on Biden/Putin Meeting: U.S. Needs to be Firm, Forceful

Jun 17, 2021 @ 3:55am

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – U.S. Senator from Ohio Rob Portman says he hopes the president truly was firm and forceful with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He says Russia has been flexing its muscle in eastern Europe, and that demands a response from the U.S. and other NATO allies.

Portman says whether members of NATO or not, eastern European nations feeling the heat from Russia, need to know the U.S. has their backs.

He says we need to protect human rights in all countries.

Popular Posts
Pharrell Williams Opening Private Schools for Low Income Families
Emma Stone Says She Practiced Her 'Cruella' Laugh in the Shower Because She Was So Embarrassed By It
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Kelsey Bites Into A Cicada And It Goes As Bad As You Think
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Psychic Alexa Gets Us Ready For Summer
Binge It Now Because NBC Cancels ‘Manifest’
Connect With Us Listen To Us On