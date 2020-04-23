Portman, Others Seek Assistance for State, Local Governments
WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The next big pile of stimulus money could be headed to state and local governments.
That’s the hope of Ohio’s two U.S. Senators, with others in Washington pushing for the same thing.
Senator Rob Portman says that reliance on income tax by the state and its larger cities has them in a bad place right now.
Portman says the situation is unique to Ohio because the majority of U.S. cities do not collect an income tax.