Post Malone announces new album, ‘F-1 Trillion’

June 19, 2024 10:01AM EDT
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Post Malone is revving up to release his sixth studio album

The singer announced Tuesday that his new album, F-1 Trillion, is set to drop on Aug. 16. He revealed the title on a billboard in Nashville and posted a photo of the sign on social media with the caption, “Sup motherf*****…F-1 Trillion August 16th.”

The album follows 2023’s Austin and many are speculating it could have more of a country influence given his recent success in the genre. His collab with Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help,” is currently topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and on Monday, he performed at Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe for the first time, where he was joined by Lainey Wilson.

