Post Malone announces Twelve Carat Toothache tour
After a two-year break from touring because of the pandemic, Post Malone is back and hitting the road in support of his new album, Twelve Carat Toothache — and he’s bringing “Cooped Up” collaborator Roddy Ricch with him.
Post announced on Monday that he will hit up 33 of the U.S. and Canada’s biggest cities starting with a September 10 pit stop in Omaha, Nebraska. He will perform in cities such as Nashville, Detroit, Philadelphia, New York City, Toronto, Dallas, Portland and many more. The Twelve Carat Toothache tour wraps November 15 in Los Angeles, California.
While general ticket sales go live this Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. local time, there are several pre-sale opportunities that fans can take advantage of before then.
The first pre-sale event starts Tuesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. local time for Citi cardmembers. American Express card members will also be able to access tickets to the Toronto and Vancouver shows that day.
To purchase general admission tickets and check out the tour’s full itinerary, visit Live Nation.
Post’s last tour was his Runaway tour, which was in support of his third studio album Hollywood’s Bleeding. It wrapped in Denver, Colorado in March 2020.
Speaking of the Grammy nominee’s new album, it has debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The effort was streamed 127.82 million times, and fans snatched up 21,000 copies during its first week of release.
This marks Post’s fourth straight album to debut in the top five.
