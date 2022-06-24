Post Malone Designing Clothes For “Little Rock Stars”
Now that he’s a new dad to a baby girl, it just makes sense he would dabble in designing a clothing line for kids right?
The PostyCo Kids collection includes a onesie, tees and hoodies featuring pop-art inspired Post Malone graphics, and more!
The collection also includes a tote bag with the cartoon version of Post Malone’s face on it, as well as a baseball cap with a “Post Malone” barbed wire graphic across the front.
The super-affordable collection ranges from $25-$65 and will begin shipping this August.
