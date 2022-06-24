      Weather Alert

Post Malone Designing Clothes For “Little Rock Stars”

Jun 24, 2022 @ 2:59pm

Now that he’s a new dad to a baby girl, it just makes sense he would dabble in designing a clothing line for kids right?

The PostyCo Kids collection includes a onesie, tees and hoodies featuring pop-art inspired Post Malone graphics, and more!

The collection also includes a tote bag with the cartoon version of Post Malone’s face on it, as well as a baseball cap with a “Post Malone” barbed wire graphic across the front.

The super-affordable collection ranges from $25-$65 and will begin shipping this August.

MORE HERE

Popular Posts
Amber Heard Says She Still Has Love For Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp Trial Juror Speaks Out About Evidence Not Supporting Amber Heard’s Testimony
Zendaya Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors
Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Debuts In September
Britney Spears Deletes Instagram
Connect With Us Listen To Us On