Post Malone Distances Himself From Social Media To Maintain Mental Health
Post Malone decided to take a social media break but his timing was bad. He handed his Twitter and Instagram over to his representatives because he wanted to distance himself from the ongoing issues surrounding the world.
He apologized for not speaking out about George Floyd recognizing that having a large platform and not using it is a terrible thing to waste. I see frustration over the blatant misuse of my social media. Especially when I have a voice to speak loudly and so far have not. I would like to apologize for that. He went on to say that he watched the video of George Floyd and he is heartbroken. I cannot believe in this day violence like that is so commonplace and still happening.
Does it bother that some celebrities have not spoken about? Which celebrity has surprised you with either their silence or by their action?