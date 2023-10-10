Post Malone has designed a new Dallas Cowboys-themed location of Raising Cane’s

Post Malone teamed up with the chicken finger restaurant chain Raising Cane’s last April to open an outpost of the chain, which he personally designed, near his home in Midvale, Utah. He’s also designed another Raising Cane’s outpost, which will open Thursday in Dallas, Texas.

When Posty, born Austin Post, was 9, he and his family moved to Grapevine, Texas, after his dad became the concessions manager for the Dallas Cowboys. He grew up a Cowboys fans, so it’s no wonder that the theme of the new eatery is America’s Team.

The location features a 32-foot-tall Cowboys Star in front of the drive-thru, custom silver vinyl wrap around the exterior, blue lighting in the interior, Post Malone x Dallas Cowboys cups, Cowboys memorabilia, a vending machine with exclusive merch, and displays featuring the artist’s onstage outfits and guitars.

There’s even a fan mailbox where fans can leave messages for Posty: They’ll be picked up regularly and delivered to him. “It is an honor to be part of this collaboration with two of the greatest brands in history,” said Post in a statement.

“Post and the Cowboys have loyal fanbases and we’re looking forward to welcoming them to this restaurant that Austin designed, whether they’re grabbing a bite before a game or after a show, or any time they’re in the mood for a Box Combo,” says Raising Cane’s founder, Todd Graves.

