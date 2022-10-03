Post Malone opens up about fatherhood, says “it’s heartbreaking” to tour without his daughter

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Post Malone is loving fatherhood, but he says there is a big downside to it: touring.

The “Circles” singer opened up to ﻿GQ ﻿about balancing his career with dad duties. While he says fatherhood “is great,” the Grammy nominee dished, “It’s really tough not being able to see her.”

Post revealed in June that he welcomed his first child but declined providing any information about the baby’s name or the identity of her mother.

Now that his little one is growing, the artist confirmed, “She’s coming out more often now. She’s huge, she’s super tall, and she’s such a legend and I’m just happy to see her.”

But, Post says that’s not enough. “It is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time,” he confessed.

As for what kind of music his little one enjoys, Post admitted he “can’t really tell what she’s into right now” — and maybe that’s a good thing. “She hasn’t cried whenever I put my music on so far, which I think is a good sign, but we’ll wait and find out. I got to let her decide,” he joked.

Post continued, “She’s going to have to like my music, I think, [or] she’s going to get used to it — I know everybody at the house plays it for her and hopefully, they’ll get stuck in her head.”

“But that’ll probably make her hate it though: she’ll be like, ‘Dad, you suck. Just go away,’” laughed the “Sunflower” singer, who is hopeful his kid will learn to love his songs. “Kids love my music for some reason, which is awesome, so I’m hoping that she just goes with the flow on that one.”

Post also discussed the “craziest thing” about fatherhood, which he candidly revealed are “The blowouts.”

