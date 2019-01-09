Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Adam Lambert Among Stars Lined Up for Elvis ’68 Tribute

Get ready to go back to 1968 as a tribute to rock legend, Elvis is happening. NBC’s Elvis All-Star Tribute was announced on Tuesday and its proving to be a star-studded event. The tribute was hosted by Blake Shelton and some of Elvis’ hits will be covered by Kelsea Ballerini, Ed Sheeran, Dierks Bentley, Alessia Cara, John Legend, Little Big Town, Jennifer Lopez, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Darius Rucker, Yolanda Adams, John Fogerty, Josh Groban, Adam Lambert, Shelton, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban. As a recreation of Elvis’ comeback 1968 special, the tribute will feature rare footage and interviews with Elvis’ wife, Priscilla Presley and the original director of the ‘68 special along with Elvis’ daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. And for fans that can’t get enough Elvis, there will be an album released along with the tribute, “The Best of the ‘68 Comeback Special” will be available for fans to get. The special airs on NBC February 17th. Who are you looking forward to seeing cover Elvis?