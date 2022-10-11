Post Malone teams with ‘﻿Magic: The Gathering﻿’ for new card packs

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

Post Malone is a proud Magic: The Gathering fan and has intensified his partnership with the fantasy trading card game.

Rolling Stone reports Post has teamed with the franchise ahead of its 30th anniversary to design new decks for an upcoming collaboration called Secret Lair x Post Malone. The packs will be part of the Secret Lair Drop series.

Post will help design two new sets of cards complete with curated new artwork. For those hoping to get their hands on one of these decks, act fast. These cards will only be around for a limited time, with preorders opening October 17.

Furthermore, Post is coming out with four new cards via the Secret Lair x Post Malone: Backstage Pass series. Each card will feature the singer as a card character, such as Post, Son of Rich — a variation of K’rrik, Son of Yawgmoth.

For these cards, Post handwrote the flavor text on each card and also worked with the designers to place his tattoos somewhere in the scenery.

The Grammy nominee previously partnered with Magic’s parent company, Wizards of the Coast, to reboot the trading card game’s play program.

Magic: The Gathering was released in 1993 and has since grown its global fan base to 50 million players.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.