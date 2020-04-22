      Breaking News
Post Malone To Cover Nirvana In Livestream

Apr 22, 2020 @ 2:37pm

Post Malone is about to take us back to the 90s. He will perform a COVID-19 benefit where he will cover “Nirvana hits and fan favorites.” The concert will happen at his home. It will be live-streamed on YouTube this Friday, April 24th at 6:00 pm Eastern.   Proceeds from the live stream will go to the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Viewers will be able to donate by clicking a button while watching.  Will you watch it? Do you think Post will do Nirvana’s music well?

