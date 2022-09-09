Post Malone to throw exclusive concert after-parties

Courtesy Live Nation Entertainment

Post Malone is a bit of a party animal and now he’s giving fans a chance to get rowdy with him during his Twelve Carat Tour.

The Grammy nominee announced Friday that he’s teaming up with Dre London to throw exclusive after-parties that take place after select shows. The parties, which will take place in cities that include New York City and Nashville, will be hosed by tequila-maker Don Londrés.

Fans over the legal drinking age — so, 21 for U.S. parties and 19 for Canadian parties — are invited to attend these intimate gatherings.

The 20-date after-party tour kicks off Sunday, September 11, at the Varsity Theater in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The jaunt wraps up November 11 at Las Vegas’ Delilah.

Post is also teasing that there will be surprise special guests at some of these gatherings.

Tickets are now on sale via LiveNation.

